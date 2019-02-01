Cardi B’s influence has caught the eye of influential Democrats after she tore into President Donald Trump about the government shutdown and after she curved Tomi Lahren with a big clapback for heckling the musician for her political musings.

Now the Money rapper, might have to strap on her red bottoms and head to Iowa now that the Polk County Democrats have invited Cardi to a reception during the Iowa caucus while she’s in Des Moines for a May concert, the Des Moines Register reports.

“As the center of the IA Caucuses, we have been honored to host @TeamPelosi, @CecileRichards, @KamalaHarris, @SenGillibrand, @PramilaJayapal, @Grace4NY, and many powerful women leaders,” the Polk County dems tweeted Tuesday.

“It only makes sense to invite @iamcardib to a reception of her choice while she’s here in May,” Polk Co Democrats tweeted.

“We are definitely serious about this,” said Polk County Democrats Chair Sean Bagniewski.

If she does get to speak, that would be a rarity since speeches there are usually reserved for powerful women in politics and presidential candidates.

As of late, Cardi’s been using her voice as vessel to weigh in about the state of the country and she’s even had some prominent Democrats debating whether they should retweet her political rants.

“Trying to decide whether or not to retweet the Cardi B video,” wrote Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii). Chris Murphy, a Democratic senator from Connecticut responded, “Omg, I had the same argument with myself 30 minutes ago!”

Not everyone is a Cardi fan. Conservative commentator Tomi Lahren decided to let the world know how she feels about the Bronx rapper’s sudden turn to activism.

“Looks like @iamcardib is the latest genius political mind to endorse the Democrats. HA! Keep it up, guys! #MAGA2020,″ Lahren wrote.

Cardi made an epic clap back saying: “Leave me alone I will dogwalk you,” which turned into a viral meme and a instant 2019 theme.

Recently during an appearance on Stephen Colbert’s late-night show, the host started a petition to get Cardi to deliver next week’s State of The Union rebuttal. Thousands have since voted for Cardi to put her Democratic spin on Trump’s address.

“Why not,” she wrote. “I get straight to the point. Government shutdown over.”

Grio fam, what do you think? Should Cardi head to Iowa to speak at a reception for the Polk County Democrat?