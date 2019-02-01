Atlanta authorities have warned that the city would be a hotbed for sex trafficking activity during Super Bowl weekend. And just days before the kickoff of the biggest game of the year, federal investigators announced that 33 people have been arrested in connection with sex trafficking charges.

According to reports, Atlanta is known as the number one city in the country for sex trafficking.

Sex trafficking is reportedly a $290 million a year business in the United States.

The 33 arrests are from the past four days as the surge of activity has increased in the city, according to Nick Annan, Homeland Security Investigations special agent in charge, The AJC reports.

Annan however would not reveal details of the cases since it’s an on-going investigation.

“We plan to continue what we’re doing,” Annan said.

On Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots will face off in Atlanta at the Mercedes-Benz stadium.

With more than one million people from all over the world expected to converge on Atlanta during the Super Bowl LIII weekend Feb. 3, earlier this month, local Uber drivers were given lessons on how to spot sex trafficking victims.

The training, held at the Uber office with about 70 drivers, shed a light on how a big event like the Super Bowl can be a big draw for bad people.

“Whenever you have lots of people coming in with disposable income, you are going to have human trafficking,” said Deborah Richardson executive director of the International Human Trafficking Institute in an interview with Channel 2 News.

Richardson noted that spotting a victim can come in various forms like a suspicious demeanor or how they’re dressed.

“Trafficking victims are not often dressed appropriately for the season or the time of day,” she said.

Richardson noted people can call and report suspicious activity at 1-888-373-7888 or text 233733.