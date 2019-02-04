This weekend Quinton Peron and Napoleon Jinnies made history as the first male dancers to perform at a Super Bowl since the NFL first introduced cheerleaders back in 1954.

According to NPR, Peron and Jinnies who are cheerleaders for the Los Angeles Rams, headed to Super Bowl LIII on Sunday, but weren’t the only history makers in attendance. Patriots star Tom Brady also made history as the oldest starting quarterback in the games history and Sean McVay of the Rams became the youngest head coach to ever make it to the big game.

Both young men are California natives with over 20 years of experience between them. Jinnies has been dancing for 12 years and cites winning gold for Team USA as his favorite dance memory, until now.

“I felt like, this is the year. This moment in the world, it feels more accepted. If you have the talent and work hard, why not?” Jinnies told Fast Company last year about his tryout. “If someone laughs at you, I mean, this is not Carrie: The Musical. My skin is so thick.”

Peron, who has been dancing for 10 years now welcomes the opportunity to break barriers admitting, “As a performer, you will do anything to get on another stage.”

THREE CHEERS FOR TWO PIONEERS: Meet the @RamsNFL cheerleaders making history this Super Bowl Sunday https://t.co/2oO4w2AKDW pic.twitter.com/kI5gaRKERh — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) February 1, 2019

Although both the Indianapolis Colts and the Baltimore Ravens have male stuntmen, Jinnies and Peron are the first male dancers for a professional NFL team and have already inspired fans with their visibility.

“Awesome to see Los Angeles Rams cheerleaders, Napoleon Jinnies and Quinton Peron kick down the walls of the “Man Box” and show young men around the world that there are “REAL MEN” both inside AND outside of those white lines,” tweeted former New York Giants player Mark Herzlich.

“There was a bit of shock at first but then you realize it’s nothing new and if the talent was there, which it was, then they deserve to be on this team,” cheerleader Emily Leibert said of her first impressions of her new teammates.

While most fans have been supportive and cheered the male dancers on, others have pushed back.

“We have a job to do,” Peron said of their naysayers. “So you can’t let anything affect you or your work.”