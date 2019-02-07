The Game claims Fox news personality Tomi Lahren had two of his posts removed from Instagram after he shared a photo of what she looked like before plastic surgery.

The West Coast rapper on Tuesday called Lahren a “sick tangerine” after she mocked 21 Savage, who was detained by I.C.E. for overstaying his visitor’s visa from the U.K.

“I got one, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight ICE agents ready to deport ya,” Lahren tweeted Sunday evening, referring to Savage’s hit song, “Bank Account.”

I got one, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight ICE agents ready to deport ya. https://t.co/tivP1Ljj8V — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) February 3, 2019

The Game wasted no time voicing disapproval.

“[21 Savage] gettin detained by ICE is not funny nor anything for ya middle of the mall clip in wearin’ hoe ass to be joking about,” he said on Instagram. “You the same dumb broad that was singin the lyrics to his song not along ago… now using his situation & the culture deep down you love so much for content on ya bum ass twitter page etc…. Then ya dumb bird ass gone say ‘your ancestors’ discovered America ?!?!?”

He concluded the rant with, “Here’s some advice: stay out the tanning salon, you’re starting to look like a sick tangerine.”

But he wasn’t finished with his clapback. He returned and posted a virtually unrecognizable pre-cosmetic surgery picture of Lahren.

“Got room for another face up there I see,” he said, referring to her broad forehead.

The rapper isn’t the first person to expose how much “work” Lahren has had done.

In April, Babe.net uncovered videos of The Scramble, a University of Nevada news program Lahren hosted six years ago.

“There are a number of changes noted to her face which appear to be the result of cosmetic procedures,” Denver-based plastic surgeon Dr Gregory Buford told Babe. “Starting with the middle third of her face, her eyes look more open and the jelly roll (banding) to her lower lids is gone. This is most likely the result of Botox to the lower lids which effectively softens this banding and smooths the lower lid area.”

He added she also probably had Botox injected into her brows or a surgical brow lift, because “her eyes are certainly more open and with much less hooding than before,” and rhinoplasty to streamline the tip of her nose.