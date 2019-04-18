Investigators with the New York Police Department are looking into a confrontation between Remy Ma and fellow Love & Hip Hop: New York castmate Brittney Taylor that occurred Tuesday at a benefit concert. The incident left Taylor with a swollen eye, New York Daily News reports.

Taylor, 29, accused Ma, 36, of punching her in the right eye about 9:30 p.m. during the Pretty Lou Benefit Concert at Irving Plaza in Manhattan’s Union Square neighborhood.

Ma was set to perform at the benefit concert along with artists Fat Joe, Ghostface, Raekwon and Casanova.

Taylor, who is also a rapper, reportedly suffered bruises to her right eye. The artist was treated at a nearby hospital and reported the incident the next day.

Taylor took to Instagram this week showing her black eye in a video. She asked Remy Ma, “why did you really do this?” in her caption.

Taylor hired Sanford Rubenstein, a personal injury lawyer, to represent her.

She wants Remy Ma prosecuted for what she did to her,” Rubenstein said.

Ma has not been charged for the incident, but police are in investigating.

This is not Ma’s first time having a run in with the police. In 2007, she was arrested for shooting Makeda Barnes-Joseph. Joseph was injured in her chest. The rapper accused the woman of stealing $1,000 from her, the Chicago Tribune reports.

Ma was released in May 2014 after serving six years in prison and she is on parole until August 1.

Since her release, she has been working hard to revitalize her career, earning Grammy nominations, working on criminal justice reform and releasing a clothing fashion line, The Remy Ma collection in partnership with Vim Vixen. Check out the announcement below:

