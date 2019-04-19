TheGrio has launched a special series called #BlackonBlue to examine the relationship between law enforcement and African-Americans. Our reporters and videographers will investigate police brutality and corruption while also exploring local and national efforts to improve policing in our communities. Join the conversation, or share your own story, using the hashtag #BlackonBlue.

After a Black couple was shot sitting in their car in a New Haven, Conn., neighborhood by two police officers, protesters have demanded the release the name of one of the officers involved.

Yale University police officer Terrance Pollock, a 16-year veteran of the department who responded to a call to assist a Hamden police officer Devin Eaton, reportedly fired the shots injuring Stephanie Washington.

According to reports, Washington and her boyfriend Paul Witherspoon III were sitting in a car early Tuesday when officers suddenly approached with guns drawn. According to the Yale Daily News, the official narrative claims the driver of the car “exited the vehicle in an abrupt manner,” but video that was taken by a neighbor shows that one officer moved to the passenger-side window and quickly began firing. Washington was injured during the confrontation and Witherspoon, the driver, who was a suspect in an armed robbery was taken into custody. H was released a short time later without charges.

Black Lives Matter protesters marched in the streets thursday, demanding that Yale come clean with details about the shooting after witnesses disputed an official report, FOX 61 reports.

“Good thing he didn’t kill her,” Linda Campbell told local television station WTIC. “He just started shooting like a crazy person.”

Another witness, Chris Moore, told the station that the police started shooting before even giving a command.

Yale wrote:

“Tragically, the police response resulted in a woman, who was a passenger in the vehicle, being shot. She was transported to Yale–New Haven hospital for treatment. Fortunately, her injury was not life-threatening.”

Protestors vowed to continue speaking out until they get answers.

Hundreds of Yale students and New Haven and Hamden community members have gathered to shut down the Broadway-York Street intersection. They are demanding justice for Stephanie Washington and Paul Witherspoon—who were unarmed and shot at by Yale and Hamden police officers Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/pmSPnYydkQ — Sammy Westfall (@sammy_westfall) April 19, 2019

