A man has been arrested and charged for two counts of aggravated robbery with a weapon and one count burglary for breaking into rapper, Bun B’s Houston home on Tuesday afternoon.

According to TMZ, Bun B got into a shootout with alleged suspect, Demonte Jackson, after Jackson attempted to steal the artist’s wife, Queenie’s car.

Law enforcement say that the intruder knocked on the couple’s door and Queenie answered. She initially thought that a package was being delivered, but instead found a man wearing a mask on with a gun at the entrance.

Jackson demanded that Queenie give him valuables, so she insisted that he take her Audi parked in the garage.

Responding to the commotion he heard downstairs, Bun B grabbed his gun. When he saw what was going on, he approached the robber. Firing several shots, he hopped into the luxury car.

That’s when the shoot-out between the two began.

Jackson fled the scene running away after Bun B shot him near the arm, Rolling Stone reports.

Hours later, Jackson arrived at a Houston hospital with a gunshot wound located on his shoulder. Jackson was treated and then arrested from the incident.

Thankfully both Bun B and Queenie were not injured from the confrontation.

Houston ABC 13 reporter, Miya Shay posted a mugshot of Jackson on Twitter earlier today with the caption:

Here’s #Mugshot of Demonte Jackson, man accused of breaking into Bun B’s home & holding his wife at gunpoint. @BunBTrillOG engaged in gunfight, hitting suspect in the shoulder. My #abc13 reporting: https://t.co/EqxvQFj1Es pic.twitter.com/jlD1Zhb4DC — Miya Shay (@ABC13Miya) April 24, 2019

The Houston rapper has not publically spoke out about the incident. Jackson has already appeared probable cause court, according to ABC 13.

The story is developing.