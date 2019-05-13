It’s pretty clear that the bond Kanye West shared with his mother ran deep. So it should come as no surprise that this week the controversial rapper and his daughter North paid tribute to the late Donda West, with a very special edition of his Sunday Service live music series.

According to TMZ, Sunday the West performed a touching Mother’s Day tribute totally dedicated to his mama. The live-streamed event was filmed in the same fisheye lens style that he incorporated during his set at Coachella a few weeks ago. The set appropriately began with rapper walking up to the stage with 2Pac’s Dear Mama playing in the background.

Donda West died in 2007 after complications from cosmetic surgery, but a coroner’s report was inconclusive as to the exact cause of her death.

Once the intro was over, West opened up with a full choir rendition of his own homage to his mother, fan favorite Hey Mama. He performed the entire track, but noticeably kept his eyes closed through most of the song. He and his band then performed several of his other songs mixed in with traditional hymns.

The most conspicuous member of his background group was arguably his eldest child, five-year-old North, who gleefully joined in with the choir on the songs. Last week, her parents Kanye and Kim Kardashian West welcomed their fourth child via a surrogate.

According to Billboard, “the Chicago native is commemorating the holiday performance with a piece of limited-edition merchandise.” The collection includes a $165 crewneck which is available via Kanye West’s official online shop. The sweater is printed on a YEEZY garment and reads “i <3 my mom” on the front and “Beautiful mother’s day <3” on the back.

Although it is meant as a memento for the May holiday, fans are warned that the pieces aren’t expected to be shipped out for another four to five weeks.

