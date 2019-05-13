Russell Wilson nearly gave his momma a heart attack with a very special Mother’s Day gift that was straight from the heart.

With the help of his wife, pop songstress Ciara, and a few family members, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback walked his mom Tammy Wilson up to a house and then handed over the keys and told her the place was all hers.

It took Mama Wilson a good minute to realize that this heartfelt moment wasn’t a family joke. She screamed and cried in disbelief at the thought of her athlete son paying it forward to his mother for all the years she poured into helping him towards success.

In the video posted to Instagram, you can hear Wilson say, “It’s the key to your house.”

Shocked his mom cried and hugged Wilson and seemed every bit grateful at the unexpected gift.

“All these years you have never asked me for anything… only thing you ever wanted is for me to LOVE,” said the Seahawks QB.

“Well thanks for loving us the way you do. This ones for you. I love you momma. #HappyMothersDay #GodIsGood.”

“What a beautiful day and moment. Tears of Joy! The perfect Mother’s Day. God you’re a good good father,” Ciara added.

Wilson can do these type of gestures for his mother and other close family members since he’s got big bank after recently securing a $140 million, four-year contract extension with the team, which also includes a $65 million signing bonus. It makes him the highest paid player in the National Football League, according to ESPN.

The deal made between the team and the star player tops the previous record-breaking deal made between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, that called for $33.5 million per season and a signing bonus of $57.5 million.