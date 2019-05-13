Last week, Wendy Williams mentioned on her show that style maven Bevy Smith invited her out for a night on the town to attend the L’Hommage Ball, hosted by Andre Leon Talley and Sandra Bernhard.

—Don’t Count Her Out! Stacey Abrams still considering a presidential bid—

Williams, who is somewhat of a recluse when it comes to mingling with the stars, made good on the promise to Smith that she’d show up and she did just that post-filing divorce papers on estranged husband, Kevin Hunter.

L’Hommage, is organized by Fabulous Independent Educated Radicals for Community Empowerment (FIERCE), a community organization that supports LGBTQ youth and social justice causes.

Along with Smith, Williams met up with celeb friends including, Dominique Jackson from FX’s POSE, Luke James and Miss Lawrence of Fox’s Star, and supermodel Naomi Campbell. Amid the celebrity flossing, there were whispers that the man on her arm closely resembled Hunter, The Daily Mail reports.

Williams reportedly stepped out in style wearing a $1590 pair of Gucci sneakers with crystals and a $2300 Vera Wang sheer trench with a $50 re-name dress and $240 sunglasses from GCDS.

Williams apparently is living her best life, especially after what seemed like a targeted moment of shading her husband his alleged mistress on the hot topics segment of her show last week.

It all started with Williams dishing about the internet’s ire over Ayesha Curry’s admission on the Red Table Talk show that she too wants the kind of attention from men that her hot NBA hubby Steph Curry often gets from female fans.

—Sen. Kamala Harris vows to enact stricter gun laws if elected as President—

“There are a lot of women with no respect for a marriage,” the 54-year-old said.

“For you lonely girls who can’t keep your hands off other people’s men, there is a hot place in hell for you!” Williams said.