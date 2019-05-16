A racist robocall is circulating among residents of suburban Clayton County, Ga., outside of Atlanta, touting a fatal shooting of a Black alleged would-be hit-and-run driver and declaring “Negroes aren’t American,” the Atlanta Journal-Constitution is reporting.

The call began circulating after Hannah Payne, 21, a white woman from Fayetteville, Ga., was arrested last Tuesday for fatally shooting Kenneth Herring, 62, after seeing him attempt to drive away from a crash at the intersection of two highways that he caused, the AJC reports based on word from local police.

READ MORE: A group of 54 white supremacists arrested on hate crimes, attempted murder, rape charges

After the crash, Payne followed Herring’s pickup truck with her Jeep for about a mile. Both engaged in an altercation, during which Herring was fatally shot in the abdomen, police said. Payne was arrested for murder and is being held without bond.

The robocalls began circulating after the incident. They were paid for by Road to Power, a white supremacist podcast, according to the AJC.

“She’s been cast as the criminal when in fact it was the negro,” a voice on the call declares about Payne. “Negroes aren’t American. They aren’t really fully human. It’s time to send them all to Africa.”

READ MORE: Road rage killer sentenced to 20 to 40 years for shooting death of 18 year old, Bianca Roberson

The Anti-Defamation League has referred to the Idaho-based Road to Power as a “white supremacist and anti-Semitic broadcasting outlet.”

The ADL says the person behind Road to Power is white supremacist Scott Rhodes, who has targeted several communities with robocalls touting white supremacist propaganda.

In the Georgia incident, Payne maintains she is innocent and her attorney Matt Tucker, says that the gun went off during the struggle. One witness told Atlanta’s WSB-TV that she saw Payne get out of her car, arguing with Herring and telling him to do the same.

“All of a sudden you hear a ‘pow,’ ” witness Nicole Jackson told WSB. “She got on her phone immediately as was like, ‘He pulled the trigger.’ ”

Tucker told WSB that his client is licensed to carry a firearm.

Former Fayette County, Ga., NAACP President John Jones told WSB he was one of the recipients of the robocall. He said the calls were intended to incite a “race war.”

READ MORE: Inside the minds of white supremacists: Black writer conducts dangerous research for new DC comic book