Moms are truly amazing as evidenced by a Nevada woman who went into labor in the front seat of a car as her husband made his way to a hospital,

In the video the mother’s other children sat in the backseat on pins and needles as mom pushed out her newborn baby.

—Cardi B blings out her baby Kulture with $80k worth of jewels—

The whole vehicle-based birth was recorded by the young son of Mike Anthony Addison and Rudy Napier, the mom in labor who was supposed to be going to the doctor for a final check-up.

Napier couldn’t make it to the hospital in time because the baby had ideas of her own about entering the world a little early. The couple’s 10-year-old son Jayden reportedly kept the camera rolling and caught the moment his little sister Jolee Lavergne Addison’s was born on Friday.

Addison realized the birth was so remarkable that he decided to post the video clip on social media. But little did he know that his child’s birth would become a viral sensation that has been viewed more than nine million times.

“I’ve never been through anything like that in my life, and I’ve done some crazy stuff!” momma Napier told Fox5 in Las Vegas.

Addison called the whole surprising ordeal a“BEAUTIFUL nightmare!!”

“Mike the baby’s coming out, Mike the baby’s coming out,” Napier tells her husband repeatedly as he tried to hurry to Henderson Hospital.

“No, she’s not,” he says in disbelief.

But after realizing Jolee was headed his way, Addison talked to his babygirl girl through the camera: “Hey Jolee, it’s your father. Just want to let you know you’re making a grand presence in my car.

Like a pro, Napier pulled Jolee out and held her close against her chest like it was effortless.

–#PicnicWhileBlack: Angry white woman points gun at Black couple enjoying Mississippi lake–

He also took a moment to thank the hospital staff for their support.

“I just want to take the time to thank the ENTIRE Henderson Hospital staff for all the great immediate help and hospitality they gave us from start to finish!!!!” he wrote on Facebook Saturday night.

The couple has now posted a fundraiser on Facebook to help them purchase a minivan for the growing family.