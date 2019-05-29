Gabrielle Union handed down her first Golden Buzzer on America’s Got Talent after a heartfelt act by a blind and autistic man left the panel of judges speechless.

Cardi B blings out her baby Kulture with $80k worth of jewels—

Union couldn’t contain herself when 22-year-old singer Kodi Lee delivered a performance that brought tears to her eyes

“I bawled. I cried probably from their first steps on stage,” Union told PEOPLE, speaking about Lee and his mom Tina.

“Kodi is blind and autistic. We found out that he loved music really early on. He listened and his eyes just went huge, and he started singing, that’s when I was in tears,” his mom Tina revealed to the judges.

“I realized he’s an entertainer. Through music and performing, he was able to withstand living in this world because when you’re autistic, it’s really hard to do what everybody else does. It actually has saved his life playing music,” Tina added.

Lee took the audience by surprise with his remarkable rendition of Donny Hathaway’s “A Song for You,” which he sang along with playing the piano.

“I’m a new judge this season and I’m also a new mom this year. It’s the toughest job I’ve ever had and the most rewarding job I’ve ever had,” Union said to Lee and his mom.

“You just want to give your kids the moon, the stars and the rainbows. Tonight, I’m going to give you something special,” Union said as she slammed down the Golden Buzzer as her gift to him.

—#PicnicWhileBlack: Angry white woman points gun at Black couple enjoying Mississippi lake—

Lee’s Golden Buzzer propels him straight to the finals in Hollywood.

Union also explained that she was always a fan of AGT and wanted to help facilitate people’s dreams.

“I was a fan of the show but as someone who receives no’s on a daily basis, I wanted to be a part of saying yes to somebody’s dreams,” Union says. “I don’t always get the yes’s that I want but it’s nice to be part of a show that is making dreams come true.”

The next episode of America’s Got Talent airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.