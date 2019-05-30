In a case of mistaken identity, Chicago police tried to execute a warrant and killed a man they assumed was his brother and a murder suspect.

On Tuesday Curtis Stagger, 21, was shot and killed after being mistaken by police for his brother. Stagger was sitting in a car in the driveway of his uncle’s home as Chicago PD’s fugitive apprehension unit tried to execute an arrest warrant around 1:45 p.m.

They reportedly were looking for the victim’s brother but thought they had the right person when they confronted Stagger. Police claim they opened fire after he allegedly pulled out a handgun, The Chicago Tribune reports.

Stagger was announced dead at a local hospital.

A police spokesman tweeted out an image of the semi-automatic handgun that Stagger allegedly had on his person during the shooting.

Police didn’t realize the wrong person was killed until Stagger was fingerprinted after his death.

An investigation is underway to determine if Stagger first opened fired on officers as previously reported.

Neighbors who witnessed the shooting said officers were in plainclothes and unmarked cars.