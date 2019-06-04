Recently the Atlanta mayor signed legislation to close the Atlanta City Detention Center, which had an overflowing cesspool of problems.

Chief among them was the death of Wickie Bryant, a woman who died in a dark, dank cell almost four years ago from diabetes complications. The jail’s staff reportedly ignored her concerns for hours.

Bryant, who reportedly suffered from schizophrenia, ultimately died from diabetic ketoacidosis, according to reports.

On Monday, the city agreed to pay the woman’s family a $995,000 in wrongful death settlement, WSBTV reports.

While the city argued that an officer checked on Bryant at least five times in less than four hours, three nurses and two corrections officers still faced disciplinary action.

The family filed the lawsuit in 2017 and are still are grieving after their painful loss.

“The goal from the very beginning was to get justice for Ms. Bryant and her family,” said Stephen Fowler, one of the family’s lawyers, to WSBTV.

“While they don’t admit fault, the agreement to pay a million dollars to this family is a statement,” said M.J. Blakely, one of the family’s lawyers.

Bryant’s family also hopes their case will shed a light on how those patients are mistreated in within the criminal justice system.

Bryant was in jail facing a charge for disorderly conduct.