Tracy Morgan has signed on to host the 2019 ESPYS Presented by Capital One. The acclaimed actor and comedian who currently stars on The Last O.G. will be joined by top celebrities from sports and entertainment to commemorate the past year in sports by recognizing major sports achievements, reliving unforgettable moments, and saluting the leading performers and performances.

“I am very excited to be hosting The ESPYS,” Morgan said in a statement. “I hope my Uncle Sidney Poitier is there with my biological father Tony Dorsett and my second cousin Herschel Walker. And Bo Jackson I want my two dollars back!”

The actor also shared the goodness on social media.

Guess what??? I AM HOSTING THE 2019 #ESPYS! @espn going to let me shock the the world on July 10th on @ABCNetwork. @BoJackson is going to pay me me the money he owes me too! #redacted pic.twitter.com/SjO9v3srxl — Tracy Morgan (@TracyMorgan) June 3, 2019

Tracy Morgan received an Emmy Nomination for his work on 30 Rock and is a nine-time NAACP Image Award nominee. Morgan also received an Emmy nomination for his triumphant return to Saturday Night Live, where he had previously starred for seven seasons.

“Tracy is effortlessly funny and deeply passionate about sports,” said ESPYS executive producer Maura Mandt. “He’s a natural choice to host The ESPYS and we’re thrilled to have him. Few people can own a room like Tracy Morgan, and I can’t wait to see what he has in store for the show.”

The ESPYS helps to raise awareness and funds for the V Foundation for Cancer Research, the charity founded by ESPN and the late basketball coach Jim Valvano at the first ESPYS back in 1993. ESPN has helped raise close to $97 million for the V Foundation over the past 26 years. Tickets are available for public purchase at AXS.com. The ESPYS are executive produced by Maura Mandt and co-produced by Maggievision Productions.

The ESPYS will be broadcast live on ABC on Wednesday, July 10, at 8 p.m. ET from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.