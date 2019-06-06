New York Jets running back Le’Veon Bell says he been the victim of a theft by two women he considered to be his girlfriends who pilfered half a million dollars’ worth of jewelry from him before disappearing.

—Was Beyonce throwing epic shade at woman leaning over her to talk to Jay-Z during NBA Finals?—

Cops are searching for the crooks who Bell claims stole $547,600 worth of cash and jewels from his Hollywood, Florida, mansion while he was working out at a gym on May 25th.

Bell called both the ladies his “girlfriends.”

Bell reported missing a black and white diamond-studded Black Panther pendant, a Rolex, and two “ice” encrusted gold chains, The Daily Mail reported.

According to the police report, six items were stolen, including $22,600 in cash, four pieces of jewelry worth $350,000, $75,000, an $80,000 Rolex watch), and $15,000. The description for the sixth item, worth $5,000, was blanked out.

Bell had taken to Instagram to show off the jewelry, apparently the day as the ladies lifted his jewels.

So far, there’s been no arrests in the curious case.

Save your money! Tyler Perry claps back at actress for billboard seeking his attention