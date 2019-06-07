Beyonce’s publicist is sending the Beyhive a message to chill out, after a viral courtside video led to some of the singer’s fans sending death threats to an innocent woman.

The footage, caught by ESPN, showed Nicole Curran, wife of Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob, leaning over to speak to Jay-Z, who was seated with Beyoncé whose expression was interpreted by fans as annoyance at the perceived disrespect.

She was called a number of names, including “Becky with the good hair,” referring Beyonce’s “Sorry” a song about infidelity released in the wake of the couple’s highly publicized marital issues.

Curran, who invited the couple to the game, began to take jabs and criticisms on social media about the gesture, which was reportedly actually just asking the couple what they’d like to drink. She leaned over because of the loudness in the arena.

Before long, Curran reportedly started receiving death threats. She was forced to disable her Instagram account after she saw the the number of death threats, telling ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne that Beyonce said she simply wanted water and Jay-Z wanted a Vodka soda. Fans however, seeing the video, jumped to exaggerative conclusions.

In response, Beyonce’s publicist, Yvette Noel-Schure, shared a “Throwback Thursday” photo of the couple during their On the Run II tour, and used it as an opportunity to remind fans that their queen has always preferred to lead with love instead of hate.

“I am looking back today at the start of the OTRII tour, one year ago. It was a place of joy, unimaginable entertainment from two of the best performers in the world, and a place of love,” reads the image caption. “Every single day on that tour I saw love.”

“Which is why I also want to speak here to the beautiful BeyHiVE,” she continues. “I know your love runs deep but that love has to be given to every human. It will bring no joy to the person you love so much if you spew hate in her name. We love you.”

