The wait is over, Beyhive.

Pop superstar Beyoncé on Tuesday released new merchandise for her fans, including bandanas after teasing fans with a new Twitter account, @ShopBeyonce earlier this month.

The account dropped a cryptic clip on June 5 that hinted that new merchandise would go on sale June 11. Some Beyhive members reportedly received bandanas and graphic T-shirts beforehand, Vulture reports.

Another video dropped on Tuesday showing models wearing other new items including, T-shirts, hoodies, socks, and bags. We’re pretty sure that the Beyhive is ready to snatch up all the items they can get their hands on.

One Twitter user noted that Beyoncé releasing bandanas was a genius marketing idea since everyone considers the Beyhive to be a “gang” of sorts anyway.

Beyoncé puts out BeyHive bandanas after everyone calls The Hive a gang. Marketing 101. 🤣 — Tre (@tretelingram) June 11, 2019

The bandanas can be worn as a shirt to represent her southern culture, according to Refinery29. The Beyhive Bandana Bundle is sold on her site for $30 on her site.

This timing of the merchandise release was perfect since the Beyhive controversy last week involving Beyoncé and husband Jay-Z’s attendance at Game 3 of the NBA Finals when Nicole Curran the wife of Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob leaned over the queen to talk to Jay-Z. Curran was only asking Jay-Z what he wanted to drink. The result was a misinterpretation of the gesture that went as far as death threats to Curran.

Not too long after the incident, Beyoncé’s publicist, Yvette Noel Schure took to Instagram, posting a picture of the couple from the On The Run Tour, with a message.

“It was a place of joy, unimaginable entertainment from two of the best performers in the world, and a place of love,” Schure commented. “Every single day on that tour I saw love.” Then she turned her attention to the Hive, writing: “I know your love runs deep but that love has to be given to every human,” Shure said. “It will bring no joy to the person you love so much if you spew hate in her name. We love you.”

