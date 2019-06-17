Chicago police have have released the name of the Black woman who was fatally shot inside of a Walgreen’s last week after a store manager accused her of stealing feminine products.

According to Chicago’s WLS-TV, Cook County officials say the woman who was killed on the city’s northwest side was identified as Sircie Varnado.

On Wednesday, Varnado was shopping at the local store when she was confronted by a store manager about shoplifting. During the exchange, police say a customer walked up to them and intervened. Witnesses say the man, who claimed to be a Chicago police officer, argued with the 46-year-old woman before ultimately shooting her in the head and running away.

READ MORE: Security guard says he tried to prevent Home Depot shooting that killed Dallas cop

Varnado was rushed to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. Now her family is demanding answers.

“We really need to know what’s going on because she was loved and she had family,” said Nydia Foster, her niece.

“There are many ways he could have apprehended her without shooting her in the face,” said her sister Maria Reed of the suspect. “He could have Tased her, he could have subdued her, [held] her down, even pepper sprayed her, at least she would have been alive.”

READ MORE: Chicago police kill brother of murder suspect as they execute arrest warrant

But Chicago Police Police say they have identified the shooter, who they are in contact with through his lawyer, and he is not a police officer. Instead, he was described as an “unofficial security guard” at that Walgreens location who only has a Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) card and a concealed carry license.

“I want to know why didn’t the manager call police instead of this wannabe security guard,” Reed wondered.

“That’s cold-blooded murder right there,” agreed store customer Joe Reyes.

A spokesperson for Walgreens spokesperson released a statement saying they plan to fully cooperate with the police investigation.

“We are committed to providing a safe environment for our employees, patients and customers in the communities we serve,” the company said in a statement.

READ MORE: Chicago woman killed by gunfire as she used her body to shield her baby girl from bullets