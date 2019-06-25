Looks like this past weekend Snoop Dogg decided being present for his friend’s wedding meant more to him than partying with all the cool kids at the BET Awards.

According to The Blast, comedian Mike Epps got married this Sunday to his television producer fiancée Kyra Robinson at a beachside ceremony. The nuptials reportedly took place in Orange County at the luxurious Pelican Hills Resort in Newport Beach, California.

In addition to Snoop and his wife Shante Broadus, Epps and Robinson were surrounded by close friends and loved ones including actor Omar Ray. During the reception, the couple enjoyed a performance from The Whispers.

Although rapper T.I., attended the awards to presented a posthumous award to Nipsey Hussle‘s family, after taking care of his obligations with MTV, he and Tameka “Tiny” Harris dipped out to also join the wedding festivities.

While Epps and Robinson have kept things fairly lowkey and haven’t shared too many details about their wedding date, earlier in the month Robinson did post photos from her all-white bridal shower, hosted at Louis Vuitton in Chicago.

Once pics and videos of the wedding surfaced online, fans applauded Snoop and others in attendance for choosing his friendship, over celebrity. Check out the comment section on The Shaderoom’s IG, where fans showed love.

“That’s why nobody was at the BET Awards!” said one fan.

“‘That’s real Snoop went to the wedding instead of the BET Awards,” commented another.

Prior to getting involved with Robinson, Epps was married to producer and actress Mechelle McCain. The couple, who divorced in September 2017, met on the set of The Fighting Temptations and share two children.

