On Wednesday we will finally get to see Steve Harvey say goodbye to his Steve daytime talk show during the series finale and he’s seemingly in good spirits about what’s to come.

“I appreciate y’all coming today. This is a celebration. This is all about seven years coming to a close, but this is good … you’ve got to understand how it works” the 62-year-old said.

Harvey is taking the high road and offering up life advice on his way out after learning that his popular talk show was cancelled and it’s set to be replaced by Kelly Clarkson’s show. But the popular comedian’s not taking offense, PEOPLE reports.

“See, your life ain’t nothing but a book,” he continues. “I happen to be 62 years old. I am in the middle of my 62nd chapter of the book that I’m writing. I’ve had some good chapters, had some bad chapters, had some chapters that lasted a little bit longer than I wanted [them] to.”

“That homeless chapter — way too long,” he said to laughter. “That was three chapters long: I’m homeless, I’m still homeless — damn, I really am homeless!”

“But in this 62nd chapter, I’ve got my finger on the corner of the page. All I’m doing is about to turn it. I can’t wait to see what God got for me on that other page,” he said.

He also revealed that the final episode will feature Bishop T.D. Jakes, and a special surprise.

“I’ve got seven boys that I want you to meet,” he says. “Today, my wife and I, our foundation and Omega Psi Phi fraternity, we’re sending seven African-American boys to the same school [Kent State University] I flunked out of.”

Harvey’s show was cancelled in May and reruns will run through September. Harvey spoke previous about how he learned that he was given the boot, saying he wish the network was more forthcoming with the information.

“I’m an honorable guy, I’m just an old school guy, and I just thought that you’re supposed to talk to people and go, ‘Look, you’ve been good business for us. This is what we’re thinking of doing. Are you okay with that?’ ” he said. “No, you don’t just put something in the paper and say, ‘I’m going make this move right here,’ because it’s crazy.”