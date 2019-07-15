A woman who was sent to prison to serve three life sentences plus 20 years for cocaine trafficking got a new lease on life when former President Barack Obama commuted her sentence back in 2016.

Since her release, Danielle Metz has been working on becoming the change and enrolled in a university and earned a 3.75 GPA.

And our Forever POTUS couldn’t wait to congratulate her on her achievement.

Obama wrote Metz a handwritten note congratulating her on her achievements making the dean’s list at Southern University in New Orleans, The NY Daily News reports.

Metz wanted to tell the President about her triumphs post-prison. In 1993, she was handed down the life sentence for cocaine trafficking. She earned her GED in prison and from there she wrote letters to lawmakers, begging for her freedom.

Her letter-writing campaign paid off and in 2016, she was released. The next year she enrolled in college and in her first year she earned an honorable GPA she told The Hechinger Report.

Obama got wind of Metz hard work and took the time to respond with a congratulatory letter.

“I am so proud of you, and am confident that your example will have a positive impact for others who are looking for a second chance,” Obama wrote. “Tell your children I say hello, and know that I’m rooting for all of you.”

Nice job, Mr. President.

