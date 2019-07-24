U.S Rep. Maxine Waters continued to scrutinize President Donald Trump and took to Twitter on Monday to remind Democrats to keep their eye on the prize of a possible impeachment as former special counsel Robert Mueller testifies before Congress Wednesday.

Mueller spoke to the House Judiciary Committee Wednesday and re-confirmed that Trump is not clear of obstruction as he seems to think he is.

On Monday, Waters asserted in a series of tweets that the Judiciary Committee members are armed with “a good plan to force more info out of Mueller when he testifies before the committee”, The Daily Mail reports.

“If this works, this will give us the ammunition we need to start impeachment immediately,” she added.

“Michael Cohen is serving 3 yrs [sic] for the crimes that he committed w/ and for the President of the USA. Many are wondering why this case was closed,” Waters said in a follow-up tweet.

“It ain’t over until it’s over & it ain’t over until Trump is held responsible for all of his crimes. Impeachment first, prison next!”

It’s up to Congress now to take Trump to task, and Waters is ready.

“The impeachment question is going to play heavily in the 2020 elections. Over 70 percent of Democrats polled want Trump impeached. Dems have the support. Let’s go for it! Let’s stop fiddlin’ while Rome is burning!”