Kanye West is gearing up to extend his “Sunday Service” concert series into a business venture and filed a trademark to register the name to sell merchandise emblazoned with the brand.

The Golddigger rapper plans to legitimately sell “bottoms, dresses, footwear, headwear, jackets, loungewear, scarves, shirts, socks and tops” with the name, Page Six reports.

See, he’s done it before at Coachella on Easter Sunday, but he didn’t have the legal trademark secured with the moniker. That ultimately could prove problematic and result in a monetary loss if another trademark exists.

At Coachella, West sold Sunday Service hoodies ranging from $165 and $225 and socks with the slogan “Church Socks” and “Jesus Walks” for $50.

Mascotte Holdings, Inc filed the trademark application for West, but that’s doesn’t mean it will get approved. Getting a trademark is sometimes an uphill battle especially is other organizations challenge it. And being as though Sunday Service has been a religious theme for ages, West might be in for quite a battle.

It seems that West is getting more deeply embedded in his concert series.

Earlier this year, West tried to show the world he’s more in tune with his spiritual after naming his fourth child, Psalm. The “Jesus Walks” rapper also revealed that he wants to become an ordained minister.

West has recently been known for holding weekly gospel-flavored “Sunday Services”, but now it looks like he wants to take it up a notch.

“Kanye is convinced that his calling in life is now gospel and spreading the word of God,” a Keeping Up With The Kardashians source previously told Radar Online. “He has always been a man of faith, but he has taken it to a whole new level now.”

Bless his heart.