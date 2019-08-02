TV host Wendy Williams has had a rocky year and it might be getting rockier, based on rumors that her staff is job hunting and TV’s Wendy Williams Show is in danger of cancellation.

In the last year, Williams, 55, has been undergoing a divorce, her estranged husband, Kevin Hunter, allegedly fathered a baby with a mistress, announced she was temporarily lodging at a sober living facility, told fans she is battling Grave’s Disease and fainted on the air. Though the popular TV host appears to be in a balanced, stable place now, the ups and downs of her life have prompted repeated absences and her staffers tell Page Six that all the drama has come at a cost.

READ MORE: Wendy Williams sheds tears over divorce drama, but then gets real about it

Staff members hung out at a New York City club to celebrate the end of season 10, which they described as the show’s toughest season ever, and told Page Six that they believe the end might come after season 11, which starts in mid September.

“Staff are all celebrating what was one of the most difficult seasons over the 10 years of te show,” a source told the news organization, “because of Wendy’s health, rehab, her fractured shoulder, the sober-living facility, her husband’s infidelity … and the divorce announcement.”

As if aware of the rumors, Williams announced on her show on Thursday that there would be a season 11. It’s what happens after that’s sketchy, the source told Page Six.

“They are well aware tat all they have is season 11 left, that’s guaranteed, but until (the) Debmar-Mercury (production company) announces they are renewing additional seasons beyond the next season, some staff have begun searching for jobs,” according to the source.

READ MORE: Wendy Williams shops tell-all interview as husband Kevin Hunter claims she turned son against him after their fight

A spokesperson for the show told Page Six in a statement that nothing is happening with the staff, but the statement did not address the rumors of cancellation beyond season 11.

“Wendy and her staff are closer than ever,” the statement read. “Last night was a great celebration to wrap up the show’s 10th season and everyone is excited to come back for the 11th season on Sept. 16th.”