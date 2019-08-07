People keep coming for 50 Cent only to learn that he will tear you a new one.

This was the case for Bow Wow who ended up getting trolled by the king of petty patrol when he inserted himself into a playful dust-up between the rapper and Trey Songz.

It all started when Fiddy posted a thirst trap pic of himself on Instagram sitting in a bubble bath with the caption: “No caption necessary #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac”

Well, Songz jokingly wasn’t feeling seeing a grown man buck naked in a bathtub on his timeline and commented: “Damn 5, gon make a n***a block you mane.”

While it was all in fun, Bow Wow added his two cents and commented under Songz with a laughing emoji. And we all know, laughing at 50 Cent has never gone over well for anyone.

In his true form, 50 hit back at Bow Wow with a screenshot, taking a shot.

“Hey @treysongz don’t bring this n***a to the party’s man. This lil n***a crazy, playing wit the money.”

Feeling himself, Bow Wow threw down the gauntlet to hit back at 50 saying: “Bro out here thirst trapping to get girls to show up at the party. Ima be in London anyway. Yall gone be on a boat with all my old work. Good luck.”

But of course, that wasn’t a good idea and only fanned the fire and caused 50 to hit Bow Wow where it hurts by using Future’s name to make a point that the rapper had a few of his ladies.

“You ain’t got no b******s lil n***a @future took all of them,” 50 said.

Ouch.

What 50 was speaking of is the fact that Ciara once dated Bow Wow and then had a baby by Future. And model, Joie Chavis, dated Bow too and now has a child by Future as well.

Bow Wow ultimately had to bow out of that battle with 50.

“You on probation, till we figure out what happened last time man.LOL,” 50 wrote.