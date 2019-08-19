Donald Trump thegrio.com AP
President Donald Trump listens to a questions as he speaks to members of the media before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Md., and then on to Mississippi for rallies. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Over the weekend a series of tweets went viral after a Black woman confessed that the racist rhetoric emboldened by Donald Trump’s presidency was causing her husband, who is a white, conservative Trump supporter to allow their political differences to sour their marriage.

This revelation quickly sparked debate about the challenges to those seeking to have interracial marriages during the precarious Trump era.

“I wear African garb….I talk about the GOOD FIGHT,” she explained in the thread following her post. “I’m the LAST person he wants to be involved with. If this is a test…HE is failing miserably,” she continued.

“I didn’t realize this tweet would get this much attention,” the distraught wife noted once her tweets began going viral. “I don’t even know how to answer everyone as I am new to Twitter. Thank you all for your advice and love. It made me cry. I’m trying to come to terms with who my husband really is and it hurts, it’s hard and I’m confused.”

The initial tweet has spawned more than 2,000 retweets and dozens of comments from sympathetic readers.

“Glass Butterfly” also went on to clarify that her husband isn’t part of the MAGA sect but that didn’t stop both he and the rest of the GOP for being complicit.

At a certain point, however, the woman defends her husband and pushes back at others for attacking their marriage.