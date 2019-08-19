Over the weekend a series of tweets went viral after a Black woman confessed that the racist rhetoric emboldened by Donald Trump’s presidency was causing her husband, who is a white, conservative Trump supporter to allow their political differences to sour their marriage.

My white Republican husband is starting to hate me because the longer we live through this administration the "BLACKER" I become. Any interracially and opposing politically affiliated couples going through this? Like…I have NO idea how to balance who we are..or are becoming pic.twitter.com/qeze1VbcgU — Glass Butterfly (@GlassButterfly9) August 18, 2019

This revelation quickly sparked debate about the challenges to those seeking to have interracial marriages during the precarious Trump era.

“I wear African garb….I talk about the GOOD FIGHT,” she explained in the thread following her post. “I’m the LAST person he wants to be involved with. If this is a test…HE is failing miserably,” she continued.

“I didn’t realize this tweet would get this much attention,” the distraught wife noted once her tweets began going viral. “I don’t even know how to answer everyone as I am new to Twitter. Thank you all for your advice and love. It made me cry. I’m trying to come to terms with who my husband really is and it hurts, it’s hard and I’m confused.”

The initial tweet has spawned more than 2,000 retweets and dozens of comments from sympathetic readers.

My first suggestion, after reflection, is to go for couples counseling. Ask friends for recommendations – not all counselors are the same. If he isn’t willing to work on your marriage, unfortunately, that is an answer for you right there. I wish you the best of luck with this. — I-resist-for-our-future🇺🇸 (@moondancephotos) August 18, 2019

A lot of families are going through rough times. My father is a super MAGA. After hearing him defend trump for more than two years, I have lost all respect for him. And that’s hurtful. trump is not just destroying this country, he’s destroying families. @realDonaldTrump — Kim Hoffman #Resist (@KimHoff17184460) August 18, 2019

If he hates you, it’s time to go. He’s showing you exactly what he thinks of you – and all other Black people. This is who he is. This is probably how he’s always been. There is no fix that you can give. — Cora Harrington (@lingerie_addict) August 19, 2019

“Glass Butterfly” also went on to clarify that her husband isn’t part of the MAGA sect but that didn’t stop both he and the rest of the GOP for being complicit.

The hate is REALLY REAL out here..so is the LOVE. I said my “White Republican Husband ” didn’t call him a MAGAT! But complicity to me is the same thing. Until the GOP constituents take their head out the sand and stop believing 45s lives he’s gonna continue to separate not only — Glass Butterfly (@GlassButterfly9) August 19, 2019

I didn’t realize this tweet would get this much attention. I don’t even know how to answer everyone as I am new to twitter. Thank you all for your advice and love. It made me cry. I’m trying to come to terms with who my husband really is and it hurts, it’s hard and I’m confused. — Glass Butterfly (@GlassButterfly9) August 18, 2019

What’s weird…everything I do for him and our household is starting to be followed by derogatory comments towards me and I’m starting to feel like I’m sucking MASSA’S d**k so I won’t get 40 lashings. And I start to think is it the right media or has this always been who he is — Glass Butterfly (@GlassButterfly9) August 18, 2019

At a certain point, however, the woman defends her husband and pushes back at others for attacking their marriage.