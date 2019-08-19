Michael Drejka, who gunned down a Black man, Markeis McGlockton, just mere seconds after getting shoved during a confrontation over a handicapped parking space, is set to stand trial today, CNN reports.

Drejka was charged with manslaughter for killing McGlockton in Clearwater, Florida in July 2018 after the man emerged from a store to find him arguing with his girlfriend Britany Jacobs.

Drejka claimed Florida’s ‘Stand Your Ground’ defense, saying he was afraid.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gaultieri said at the time of the shooting that he didn’t plan to charge Drejka since McGlockton pushed him down first sparking outrage around the country.

But the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office later announced that the State Attorney had finished reviewing the case and decided to charge Drejka with manslaughter.

Attorneys for McGlockton and his family have said that Drejka was the aggressor in the situation and confronted McGlockton’s girlfriend with their children in the car over the parking spot.

Witnesses said after Drejka shot down McGlockton outside a convenience store in Florida, he boasted that he had it coming, the Daily Mail reports.