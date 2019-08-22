On Wednesday, Meghan Markle gave her subjects a behind the scenes look at the royal fashions made for her charitable organization Smart Works.

The Duchess of Sussex collaborated with Misha Nonoo for the line which helps women in need look the part when seeking out jobs and will be released in September, according to People magazine.

Markle was all smiles in her Instagram stories on the @SussexRoyal account which showed her being hands-on looking at photos and greeting models who appeared to be surprised seeing Markle was on scene for a photoshoot.

“Behind the scenes…Sneak peek at the new @SmartworksCharity capsule collection shoot, ahead of the autumn launch” the caption read. And “An initiative supporting the Smart Works collective which will equip women entering the work force with the key work wear essentials they need. Coming soon…”

In September issue Markle was the guest editor of British Vogue, Markle and about her love and allegiance to helping disadvantaged women in such a meaningful way.

“The reason why I was drawn to Smart Works is that it reframed the idea of charity as community … it’s a network of women supporting and empowering other women in their professional pursuits. It’s the enthusiasm of the volunteers, the earnestness of the staff and, most of all, the blushing, bashful and beautiful smile that crosses a client’s face when she sees herself in the mirror, that I have found so profoundly compelling.”

“To help with this, I asked Marks & Spencer, John Lewis & Partners, Jigsaw and my friends, the designer Mischa Nonoo, if they were willing to design a capsule collection of more classic options for a workwear wardrobe,” she added.

“Taking the idea further, many of the brands agreed to use the one-for-one model: for each item purchased by a customer, one is donated to the charity. Not only does this allow us to be part of each other’s story, it reminds us we are in it together.”