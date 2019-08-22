Barack and Michelle Obama have reportedly put in their bid to live in the lap of luxury with the purchase of an expansive Martha’s Vineyard estate.

The Obamas have reportedly made an offer on a property and put their good faith payment down, which is being held in escrow for the estate which was listed at a whopping $14,850,000.

While that’s certainly too rich for our blood, it’s surely fitting for the our forever first family who have book deals and Netflix ventures brewing left and right. And it probably seemed only right for the couple to but the ritzy property since it’s a favorite summer vacay.

The Obamas reportedly rented the 6,900 square feet, seven bedroom property this summer.

So it sounds like they don’t want to leave it!

The beachfront pad sits on 29 acres and has a pool to cool off, an outdoor fireplace, a chef’s kitchen, vaulted ceilings and 2 guest wings, TMZ reports.

The Obamas’ are making major moves. Just this week, the first project from their Higher Ground Productions called American Factory, started streaming on Netflix.

According to the official description: “The docu focuses on post-industrial Ohio, where a Chinese billionaire opens a new factory in the husk of an abandoned General Motors plant, hiring 2,000 blue-collar Americans. Early days of hope and optimism give way to setbacks as high-tech China clashes with working-class America.”