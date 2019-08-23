There’s more controversy brewing after additional videos have emerged of Pacifica High School students throwing up a Sieg Heil Nazi salutes.

—Trump’s Black friends want A$AP Rocky to publicly thank president for Swedish prison release—

Students from Pacifica High School in Garden Grove, California were seen in a viral video at an off-campus banquet event singing a Nazi marching song and raising their arms hailing Hitler with a salute created to show loyalty to the cruel dictator.

The video which recently surfaced and obtained by The Daily Beast was filmed in November 2018 while students were reportedly attending an athletic banquet.

The Garden Grove Unified School District released a statement saying that they had only learned of the video this year.

“It was not brought to the attention of the administration of Pacifica High School until March of 2019, four months following the banquet, at which time school administrators took immediate action and addressed the situation with all students and families involved,” the district’s statement read.

But now three more videos were released by KABC – two from 2018 and another from 2016 – showing students celebrating and doing the hateful salute while singing a Nazi marching song. One student was even wearing a Confederate flag cape, the outlet reports.

Two videos are reportedly as recent as 2018 and another is from 2016.

The Daily Best reported that some of those students include members of the school’s water polo team.

“We’ve recently received new allegations, new photos and video even within the last hour and new claims that have led us to reopen and widen the scope of our investigation,” said Pacifica Principal Steve Osborne at a Tuesday school board meeting.

—Mother outraged over video showing school officer slam her daughter into a wall—

“This is a crisis for our community,” Garden Grove district officials said in a statement Tuesday.

“Pacifica High School administration realizes it did not respond to the incident with the gravity it deserved,” district officials said. “We deeply apologize for the pain this has caused our community.”