There’s an old adage that, “closed mouths don’t get fed” and this month a Temple University student learned it pays to ask for help — even from your favorite rapper.

According to ABC News, last Thursday, a video was posted on social media that shows rapper Lil Uzi Vert making a pledge to pay the $90,000 tuition of the Philadelphia man identified as Raheel Ahmad.

Lil Uzi — whose legal name is Symere Woods — is a Philly native himself, and the incident was caught on camera as he and his entourage walked through a department store at the King of Prussia mall.

“Yo Uzi, can you pay for my college tuition?” Ahmad asked politely as the group walked by.

“Ninety grand — I go to Temple, bro,” Ahmad continued, causing Woods to suddenly stop and turn around.

“Ninety grand? I could pay for that,” Woods replied, before quickly running off what he would require in exchange for the gift.

This isn’t a freebie

However, the rapper quickly laid out some specific conditions for the agreement.

“Make sure you show me all of your transcripts, everything,” he explained. “Show me all your papers and everything, and you can get $90,000 from me.”

Ahmad later admitted to local station WPVI that he actually “wasn’t expecting anything” but thought “why not” ask for the favor. He also shared that he is “the man of the house” now that his mother has been left widowed.

“Life can change in seconds,” Ahmad gushed on “Good Morning America” Sunday. “It’s all a matter of mental toughness and focus. You got to just be confident in what you want to do.”

The 20-year-old political science student also confirmed that he kept up his part of the deal and sent all of the documents requested.

“I’ll just say shout-out to Uzi, and thank you if actually do come through this, greatly appreciate it, and one love,” he said.

Ahmad may have gotten even more than he needed for the year. According to Collegesimply.com, Temple’s annual cost, including tuition, room and board and other fees comes to $32,430 for in-state students and $44,190 for out of state students.