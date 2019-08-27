While DeMarcus Cousins celebrates marital bliss after tying the knot this past weekend in a lavish Atlanta ceremony, the mother of his child says he threatened to put a “bullet in [her] f*cking head” if their son didn’t come to his wedding.

According to his ex, Christy West, it all reportedly went down August 23, the day before Cousins wed Morgan Lang, TMZ Sports reports.

West says Cousins was upset because she refused to allow their 7-year-old son to attend the nuptials and she says she’s got the proof all caught on tape.

“I’m gonna ask you this one more time before I take it to another level,” the man heard in the audio says, according to TMZ.

“Can I have my son here, please?”

“No,” West responds.

West allegedly says: “I’m gonna make sure I put a bullet in your f**king head,” before the audio cuts off.

West, who has reportedly filed for a restraining order against Cousins in Alabama, reportedly played the tape for authorities. She also alleges that in court documents that Cousins threatened to kill her, promising “even if he didn’t have to get his hands dirty doing it.”

According to the outlet West filed a police report with the Mobile Police Department in Alabama and an investigation has reportedly been launched.

Cousins did get married this past Saturday and according to reports, his son wasn’t in attendance.