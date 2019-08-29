A hulking white man who hit three Black girls earlier this year at a North Carolina mall, and knocking one out, was convicted of two misdemeanors.

—VIDEO: Police arrest 250 lb white man for assaulting Black girl at mall in viral clip—

According to The Citizen-Times, David Steven Bell, 51, pled guilty of misdemeanor assault on a child under the age of 12, and one misdemeanor count of assault on a female for pushing a 13-year-old girl during the incident, according to the Buncombe County Clerk’s office.

But another misdemeanor charge for pushing another 13-year-old girl at the scene, ultimately was dismissed because prosecutors had trouble contacting the victim, according to District Attorney Todd Williams.

But in all, Bell won’t serve a day in jail for beating up the Black girls.

“Bell was sentenced to one 60 day suspended sentence and was placed on unsupervised probation for a period of 12 months,” Williams wrote to the outlet.

Typical.

Back in January, police arrested the reported 250-pound man who was caught on video punching a young Black girl in the face at the Asheville Mall in North Carolina.

Bell was taken into custody by an off-duty cop and was charged for the assault on a female under the age of 12 and two counts of assault on a female, according to WLOS.

The disturbing video, which soon went viral after it was posted on social media, shows a girl getting punched brutally in the face by the grown man.

—Is Sasha Obama gearing up to attend the University of Michigan next week?—

Asheville attorney Andy Banzhoff later said in a statement that Bell was trying to help a woman because she was being harassed by “a large pack of youths.”

Bell’s attorney claims his client has a traumatic brain injury and post-traumatic stress disorder and is undergoing treatment and regrets using physical force against the girls.