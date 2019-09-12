Looks like DJ Khaled and wife Nicole Tuck are expecting another bundle of joy!

According to PEOPLE, Thursday, the social media savvy producer made up the announcement about their second child by posting a video from a recent sonogram appointment he attended with their son Asahd, who will be turning 3 next month.

“Asahd, look at your brother! That’s your brother,” Khaled proudly tells his son during the clip. “God is great. Asahd, you’re about to have a brother,” the hitmaker later adds.

“Daddy, another one,” Asahd responds, referencing his father’s infamous catchphrase.

“God is the greatest. All I ever wanted to do was inspire the world to be great and to leave a legacy. Almost 3 years ago when I found out my queen was expecting our son Asahd I knew my life would change forever and that OUR legacy would soon be on the way,” he began.

“After that blessing I released some of my biggest albums to date (Grateful and Father Of Asahd) inspired by his greatness. Just when I thought life couldn’t get any better, I received another blessing that my queen is expecting an addition to our legacy,” the heartwarming caption continued.

“I’m feeling more inspired than ever now. As we go into this journey I’m taking FANLUV along with me to keep the love and blessings flowing to the world! #FAMILY God is the greatest. MAMA ASAHD, ASAHD WE GOT ANOTHER ONE !! ALLAH I LOVE YOU SO MUCH !!!!! MY QUEEN I LOVE YOU SO MUCH ! ASAHD I LOVE YOU SO MUCH ! And to the little boy in my QUEEN’S BELLY I LOVE YOU SO MUCH! #WETHEBEST!” he concluded.

In a previous interview with the publication back in May, Khaled shared, “[I’m focused on] being the most amazing father and the most amazing king to my queen. She’s so beautiful! She’s the most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen in my life. And my son is everything.”

