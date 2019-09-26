This week Nicole Murphy dropped by The Wendy Williams Show to talk about what life has been like after pictures of her kissing film director Antoine Fuqua made headlines. But now popular blogger Love B. Scott is calling her out for what he says are blatant falsehoods.

In the recent post, the blog makes a direct accusation of Murphy, claiming she deliberately lied as part of a “damage control campaign.”

Nicole Murphy Is a Lying Scallywag, She DID Release a Statement Calling Antoine Fuqua a ‘Family Friend’ — And We Have the Receipts [Exclusive] https://t.co/XACumfWD9G — lovebscott (@lovebscott) September 24, 2019

READ MORE: Nicole Murphy publicly apologizes for controversial kiss with director Antoine Fuqua

Even though Murphy told talk show host Wendy Williams this week that the first (and widely ill received) statement issued about the picture scandal was sent by someone other that her, B. Scott has since released a screenshot that reportedly shows a text exchange where the statement was obtained directly from Murphy.

Following that initial post, Wednesday, the blog made a second post stating, “You didn’t think we were done with lying scallywag Nicole Murphy, did you? After she went on TV and lied about giving us her statement, we needed to find out why her initial story did a complete 180 — and we did.”

READ MORE: Sexy pics show Nicole Murphy kissing Lela Rochon’s husband and ‘Training Day’ director Antoine Fuqua in Italy

The report then goes on to allege that after the pictures of Nicole and Antoine kissing in Italy went viral, sources claim it was her ex, comedian Eddie Murphy who made her finally take full responsibility for her actions.

The source goes on to say that Murphy was “livid” about the way her actions negatively impacted their five children and gave her explicit instructions to “fix the sh**” and stop making ridiculous claims that she and Antoine were just “family friends.”

Sources also told the blogger that Antoine is furious as well and allegedly believes Nicole called the paparazzi to take pictures of them in order to set him up. B. Scott has also dedicated a whole episode of his podcast to addressing what he believes is a messy cover up.

Murphy has not responded to the allegations.