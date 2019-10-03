Tiffany Haddish has been known to spill tea when it comes to the shenanigans of her peers, but this week rapper Chingy has come forward to call her out about a tryst he swears she made up.

According to The New York Daily News, Tuesday, while promoting her latest television show, Kids Say the Darndest Things, on The Ellen Show, Haddish dropped a bombshell about her love life.

READ MORE: Adele rumored to be dating UK rapper Skepta

During her sit-down on the top rated daytime talk show, the actress told Ellen DeGeneres that she had slept with rapper Chingy, best known for his chart-topping 2003 hit “Right Thurr.” But instead of playing along with the claim, the St. Louis lyricist born Howard Bailey Jr., called out Haddish for taking liberties with the truth.

“Now @tiffanyhaddish knows damn well that’s a lie,” he wrote on Instagram in response to the claims. But he didn’t stop there. “An[d] since she lied I’m a tell the truth,” he continued, adding, “she use to hook up with my brother not me but she liked me.”

Then he ended with, “Hey if we gone be honest let’s be honest. #chingy #facts #juslikethat.”

Fans still remember how Haddish, whose career has exploded since her breakout role in 2017’s blockbuster comedy Girls Trip, once shared a rumor that actress Sanaa Lathan bit Beyoncé in the face at a party. Perhaps this latest pushback will make her think twice about oversharing.

Earlier this summer, Haddish announced that she had joined a boycott of Georgia after she read the state’s new anti-abortion legislation. At the time Haddish chose to cancel a show in the state and explained her reasoning.

“The reason that I cancelled the show, is because I read that bill,” she clarified. “And I feel like everyone should just take the time to read it.”

READ MORE: The Forgiveness Trap – Botham Jean’s family’s response to Amber Guyger triggers debate