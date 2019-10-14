This month both Hip-hop and rock fans alike have united to clap back at Donald Trump after the president randomly decided to call out Beyoncé, Jay-Z and Bruce Springsteen during one of his infamous campaign rallies.
According to the Huffington Post, Thursday night during an appearance in Minneapolis POTUS brought up one of his favorite topics: beating Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election.
This time he bragged about the size of the crowds he attracted while on the campaign trail and then mocked his then-Democratic rival, who he chastised for having a series of A-list celebrities and musicians perform at her events.
“I didn’t need Beyoncé and Jay-Z,” said Trump. “And I didn’t need little Bruce Springsteen and all of these people.”
He then made unsubstantiated claims that artists like Springsteen weren’t even all that into Clinton and would only sing a couple songs at her rallies before leaving and in turn taking most of the crowd with them, while “she is still talking in front of the same lousy crowd.”
White House Correspondent Hunter Walker quoting the president stating, “I didn’t need Beyoncé.”
Not surprisingly the Beyhive didn’t take too kindly to their queen being brought up in such an uncomplimentary way and did what they do best by making their fury and displeasure felt all over the internet.
Check out some of their tamer reactions below.
#BeyHive activate. It’s time to get in impeachment formation. https://t.co/Y5N0Xxk6sa
— GuavaLaHaHa (@GuavaLaHaHa) October 11, 2019
Trump named dropped Beyonce and Jay-Z at his rally. Yikes. Don't get the hive started. The next few hours will be interesting. pic.twitter.com/wP04aOy6K6
— Brandon the Bot Slayer (@BGisBrandonGray) October 11, 2019
Ohhh boyyyyy https://t.co/Z5ux9rJYOX pic.twitter.com/nBPvsoxeSQ
— He’s a Rick Houseeeee (@RickyKavin1213) October 11, 2019
Beyoncé when she hears trump still big mad and big jealous about her concert for Hillary. #TrumpMinneapolis pic.twitter.com/UX12Oy4QK0
— JIMIN DAY 🎂🎈🎉💜 (@teetads) October 11, 2019