This month both Hip-hop and rock fans alike have united to clap back at Donald Trump after the president randomly decided to call out Beyoncé, Jay-Z and Bruce Springsteen during one of his infamous campaign rallies.

According to the Huffington Post, Thursday night during an appearance in Minneapolis POTUS brought up one of his favorite topics: beating Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election.

This time he bragged about the size of the crowds he attracted while on the campaign trail and then mocked his then-Democratic rival, who he chastised for having a series of A-list celebrities and musicians perform at her events.

“I didn’t need Beyoncé and Jay-Z,” said Trump. “And I didn’t need little Bruce Springsteen and all of these people.”