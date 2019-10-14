Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is just the latest public figure to speak out in support of “gutsy” Meghan Markle, while calling out what she and many others believe to be an “inexplicable” display of harassment in the British press.

Earlier this month, Markle’s husband Prince Harry wrote a scathing open letter announcing that the couple had formally begun proceedings against the publisher of the Mail on Sunday newspaper after they published private details from a letter the Duchess of Sussex had sent to her father, Thomas Markle, last year.

Harry blasted the media sites in the UK for launching a “relentless” campaign of “knowingly false and malicious” about his wife that he found “painful” to witness, particularly considering how that same level of vitriolic scrutiny cost his mother, Princess Diana her life.

In an interview with The Sunday Times published over the weekend, while promoting their new co-authored book, The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience, Hillary Clinton and daughter Chelsea Clinton had nothing but praise for Markle, who they both agreed was classifies as exactly the sort of gutsy woman the book is dedicated to.

“I do want to say that the way she’s been treated is inexplicable,” the former U.S. secretary of state said of Markle. She then called out the implied racial bias coming from the press warning, “If the explanation is that she’s biracial, then shame on everybody.”

“She proudly had a career first and has a voice that she thankfully continues to use,” agreed Chelsea Clinton. “Anyone who has the temerity to break the mold of what has previously been established and expected often, unfortunately, receives criticism and bile that I don’t understand. We’ve seen this pattern repeatedly.”

