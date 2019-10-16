A$AP Rocky opened up to Angie Martinez for the Untold Stories of Hip-Hop series and revealed that he’s been a sex addict since the age of 13.

“I was always a sex addict,” Rocky admitted in a clip that dropped on Wednesday.

Martinez asked when the rapper’s addiction started Rocky replied:

“Like probably junior high. Yeah like I was horny. I didn’t even have no sperm in my testicles, yet but I was literally just horny.”

Rocky’s been transparent in the past about his sexual trysts, filled with wild stories about multiple orgies.

“Yeah, but not all at one time. It’s like group sex. You have three at a time, and then you have three orgies. That’s nine chicks,” he explained back in 2015 about his sexual escapades.

In the same year he admitted that his song “Purple Kisses” was based on an orgy he had while in Europe.

The Harlem native, whose given name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, previously told Esquire he needs a $100K bed “ because I have a lot of orgies at my house with some very close female companions…”

He explained to Martinez:

“Yeah man, lot of orgies. I’ve photographed and documented many of them. The women that I’m around are into that free-spirited s**t like me.

“Usually guys are insecure with working, successful women, they can’t handle it when it’s on the other foot, you know? So they get with a guy like me – they know I don’t want to break their hearts or nothing.”

And he confessed that at the age of 13 he experienced his first orgy with five girls and 10 other guys on the rooftop of an apartment building (A pretty problematic confession in itself).

“I’ve been a sex addict for some time,” Rocky continued. “I can’t be embarrassed about it. I wear my heart on my sleeve. I don’t do nothing that I’m not proud of speaking on.”

Earlier this year, Rocky was was arrested on July 3 after a fight in Sweden that left alleged victim Mustafa Jafari, 19, with bruises and cuts and bloodstains on his shirt.

He was freed after celebrities and even the President rallied for his release.

The full interview with A$AP Rocky will air on WEtv on Thursday.