On Tuesday The Real got really emotional when the ladies helped a guest looking for her loved ones get the shock of her life, thanks to guest host, actress Tisha Campbell.

READ MORE: Gina Rodriguez apologizes after posting video singing n-word

It all went down like this: Ellen Lindsey had just recently learned after 50 years that she was adopted. That news alone was shocking enough, and Lindsey was on the show to actually meet with “someone from [her] past” but still had no idea what she was in for.

As the ladies questioned Lindsey about her expectations connecting with an unknown relative she never knew existed, Campbell chimed in and dropped a bombshell, revealing the shocking truth that she was, in fact, Lindsey’s half-sister!

What followed was tears and hugs as audience members and the co-hosts clutched their pearls in shock and amazement at what had just occurred.

“I’m nervous for you, because if it was my sister, if it was me, I would be like, ‘I hope she ain’t no crackhead.’ Then second, I would be like, ‘I hope she likes me,’” Campbell said setting up her announcement, EW reported.

Then she revealed: “I know what I would tell my sister: I hope you like me. I’m your sister.”

Lindsey looked on in disbelief before embracing her sister.

“All this time, you been watching Martin and that’s been your sister!” host Loni Love joked.

Campbell’s voice shook as she shared with Lindsey about her past.

READ MORE: Tamar Braxton and Loni Love feud on IG over ‘The Real’ show exit

Campbell and Lindsey have the same father but different moms. However, Lindsey also got to meet a full-blooded brother, Duane, on the show too. He has been looking for her since he was 18.

Campbell explained to Lindsey that her birth mother “knew she couldn’t give you the life, with just being a single mom, that she really wanted to give you, and she had to give you up for adoption,” Campbell said.

“We wanted to find you so that you guys could meet, and [Duane]’s been searching since he was 18 years old for his sister.”

And Lindsey’s birth mom is still alive.

Grab your Kleenex and check out the emotional clip.