Daniel Kaluuya is better known for his groundbreaking role in Jordan Peele’s Get Out and also in Black Panther, but he’s taking a moment for the kids by collaborating with Mattel Films to produce a live-action movie based on ‘Barney the Dinosaur’, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The British star will produce the movie about the tyrannosaurus rex through “his newly formed 59% banner” with Rowan Riley and Amandla Crichlow, David Carrico, Adam Paulsen and Bobby Hoppey. Kevin McKeon will represent for Mattel.

Barney & Friends aired between 1992 to 2009. The legendary children’s television series holds a special place in many people’s hearts since the dinosaur taught viewers many life lessons about friendship, love and caring for others, through fun and games.

“Barney was a ubiquitous figure in many of our childhoods, then he disappeared into the shadows, left misunderstood,” said Kaluuya, 30. “We’re excited to explore this compelling modern-day hero and see if his message of ‘I love you, you love me’ can stand the test of time.”

READ MORE: Ryan Coogler to produce Fred Hampton biopic starring Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield

Mattel is excited about working with Kaluuya and they believe his insight will provide a refreshing freshing and new imagined outlook about the purple dinosaur.

“Working with Daniel Kaluuya will enable us to take a completely new approach to Barney that will surprise audiences and subvert expectations,” added Mattel Films’ Robbie Brenner. “The project will speak to the nostalgia of the brand in a way that will resonate with adults while entertaining today’s kids.”

Barney joins the list of other properties under the toy company that will have features including Hot Wheels and Barbie.

A studio for the film has not been decided, but those involved are looking forward to its production.

“Barney is a dinosaur from our imagination, and we can’t wait to get ‘I love you, you love me’ stuck in heads everywhere, yet again,” Carrico said.

Kaluuya’s next role will be in the upcoming Lena Waithe thriller Queen & Slim, due out Nov. 27.

WATCH: Daniel Kaluuya is on the run in ‘Queen & Slim’ trailer