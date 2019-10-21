These days it seems as if Issa Rae has become ubiquitous with hands in film, television and web content. Now it’s been confirmed that the Insecure creator and star has co-founded her own music label called Raedio.

According to Pitchfork, Raedio has partnered with Atlantic Records and to commemorate that new partnership, the label is releasing its first single “Kinda Love.”

The track comes from TeaMarrr, a Boston-born and Los Angeles-based Haitian-American singer whose music video even features a cameo from Rae herself.

Billboard reports, “TeaMarrr came to Rae’s attention with her 2018 single “One Job,” which racked up over 1.2 million streams.”

“Music has always been an essential part of every project I do and working with emerging talent is a personal passion,” the 34-year-old said in a press release. “Raedio allows me to continue that work within the music industry and audio entertainment space. The Atlantic Records team are innovators in terms of shifting and shaping culture. I’m excited to join forces with them to discover new artists.”

“Issa Rae is a next-level, future-thinking creative force who’s been breaking down cultural barriers and conquering one field after another,” notes Atlantic Chairman & COO Julie Greenwald.

“She’s made music a central character in her artistic evolution, and now she’s brought all that amazing passion, inspiration, and taste to the formation of Raedio. We’re thrilled to be partnering with Issa and her team on this exciting new venture, and TeaMarrr is the perfect artist to launch with.”

