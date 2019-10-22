Gina Rodriguez has received an onslaught of backlash after she said “n***a” while singing a Fugees song, but now Afro-Latina singer Amara La Negra is coming to her defense.

According to TMZ, La Negra doesn’t believe Rodriguez was using the word with any malicious intent while singing Ready Or Not and therefore shouldn’t be the target of so much ire.

READ MORE: I TRIED to forgive Gina Rodriguez but her ‘white woman tears’ are wearing me out

“She was reciting a song, it wasn’t like she was talking to someone or being confrontational. I don’t think she meant it in a harmful way,” she said, also pointing out that if critics don’t want others to use the word, then it shouldn’t be so prevalent in so many popular songs.

These comments surprised many given the Love and Hip Hop star has always used her platform to advocate against colorism, and speak on behalf of Black people in the latin community.

Despite her unexpected defense of the Someone Great actress she concedes that she does understand both sides of the argument, and acknowledges it was a bad idea to post the video.

READ MORE: Amara La Negra talks about Black Americans embracing her: “They understand the struggles”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

READ MORE: Boyz II Men’s Shawn Stockman defends Gina Rodriguez, insists ALL Latinos are Black

La Negra also addressed her own use of the word.

“It’s a very thin line, because I would lie if I say I don’t use it, that a lot of people use it. Like I said, I’ve never used it in a malicious way,” she explained. “But I’ve even been told I can’t say it because I’m Afro-Latina. ‘You’re not Black, you know. You’re Latin so you’re not allowed to say it either.’”

The reality star isn’t the only person to come to Rodriguez’s defense. Last week, Boyz II Men singer Shawn Stockman stated he believes the actress is Black because of her Puerto Rican heritage, and therefore did nothing wrong.