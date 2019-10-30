LeBron James was recently forced to evacuate his home as massive wildfires raged through Southern California, but he is now showing his appreciation to the firefighters and first responders in the area by sending them food trucks.

According to TMZ, on Tuesday, the LA Lakers point guard who had to remove his family from their Brentwood mansion when fires got dangerously close, enlisted a fleet of taco trucks to feed those working to put an end to the California wildfires.

READ MORE: Weather Channel owner Byron Allen wants to highlight climate change’s impact on Black communities

In response to the incredibly kind gesture, Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti thanked James via Twitter:

Thank you, @KingJames, for generously sending a taco truck to support our @LAFD firefighters, first responders, and partner agencies working to fight the #GettyFire. pic.twitter.com/rgTSMgWXLU — Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) October 29, 2019

“My appreciation and loyalty to the first responders,” James reiterated during his Lakers practice. “Those men and women are unbelievable, with what they’re doing and their bravery throughout this time.”

READ MORE: LeBron James honors Nipsey Hussle with custom made Crenshaw jersey

CBS News reports that the wildfires have already burned tens of thousands of acres, forcing nearly 200,000 people to flee for safety. And nearly one million people are expected to lose power this week.

On Monday, the Los Angeles Police Department issued a mandatory evacuation warning for an area west side of the 405 freeway in Los Angeles near the Getty Center museum, which was later expanded to include a portion of Pacific Palisades.

“We have an active and growing brush fire in the on the west side of the 405 Freeway, north of Sunset Blvd,” the LAPD said in an advisory. “For those living in this area, you must be prepared to evacuate from Mulholland down to Sunset and from the 405 to the PCH.”

James initially shared on Twitter that he was having a hard time securing lodging but says he eventually solved the dilemma. He later thanked first responders for their efforts in combating the flames and assisting those in need, but now he’s stepped up that gratitude to make sure those who are taking care of the community also feel taken care of in return.