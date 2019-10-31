The family of an 11-year-old girl with Down syndrome is demanding answers after the child was allegedly hit by a teacher at her South Fulton County, Ga. school.

Candise Dorsey, the aunt and legal guardian of Kalani, told WSB-TV 2 that Sandtown Middle School has not investigated the Sept. 24 incident and that her niece is still traumatized by it.

“She was balled up crying, really wasn’t herself to the point she started vomiting,” Dorsey told Channel 2 News. “She did not want to go back to the school.”

“I later found out from the doctor that the vomiting was due to the trauma of her being hit,” Dorsey added in the interview.

Kalani, who has a speech impediment, was allegedly struck by her special needs teacher. According to Dorsey, the blow left a bruise on her back. When she asked her niece if she was hit by someone, Kalani told her that she was, and gave her the teacher’s name.

Dorsey has since emailed school officials, finally getting them to agree to ask the girl if someone hit her.

“Kalani was shown every single one of her classmates and Kalani was also shown all her teachers. Kalani pointed out to her teacher,” Dorsey told WSB-TV 2.

The school district’s response was to offer to move Kalani to a new school, which was unacceptable to Dorsey.

“Instead of moving the person who actually assaulted her, they’re moving the person who’s innocent. She’s the victim in this,” Dorsey explained in the interview. “There’s been no accountability.”

Dorsey said Fulton County Schools sent her a statement, which reads: “Fulton County schools always strives to provide an environment for all students that foster opportunities to learn. We take all allegations seriously and will work with the family toward ensuring that goal in this case.”

WSB-TV 2 declined to name the teacher since he has not been charged with a crime.