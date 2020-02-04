Rosario Dawson has spoken candidly about her sexual assault in the past, and now she’s opening up about how attending therapy sessions with her daughter has helped her heal from that trauma.

In 2014, the actress adopted her daughter Isabella, and in a new interview with Women’s Health, she explains what it’s been like for both her and her now 17-year-old to seek counseling for their past traumas.

“I’ve learned so much about trauma, and I’ve started looking at my own,” the 40-year-old revealed in the magazine’s February issue. “My go-to place was being angry. I want to stop that.”

In 2018, Dawson came forward as a sexual assault survivor, detailing how that horrifying experience she went through growing up shaped her view of the world.

“I was raped and molested as a child, so for me, the world was like that since I was a child,” the “Luke Cage” star told hosts Cindy Rodriguez and Nathalie Farfan during an appearance on the Morado Lens podcast.

“So when I saw it in the workplace, it wasn’t foreign to me,” she said speaking of why she wasn’t surprised to see similar abuse in Hollywood. “It was like, well, that even happens within family. It happens with people that are supposed to take care of you when you’re a child.”

But now Dawson’s commitment to therapy has not only helped her heal but also strengthened her bond with Isabella.

“She was a very whole person [when I adopted her]. We’re building up trust even still,” she said of the young girl who she adopted when she was 11 years old. “My daughter looks me in the eye, and we talk to each other. I think that’s important.”