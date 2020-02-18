Kandi Burruss is speaking out after an unknown male walked into her popular Atlanta restaurant Old Lady Gang (OLG) and shot three people.

This week the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star wrote a lengthy and emotional social media post addressing the tragic incident and sending her thoughts and prayers to those impacted.

“My family and I are truly saddened by the unfortunate events that occurred at Old Lady Gang (OLG) Camp Creek, on the evening of February 14th, an evening that was meant to celebrate love, unfortunately turned into something quite different,” began the caption. “Our prayers and thoughts go out to the individuals that were harmed or in any way negatively impacted. We are aware that this matter is being actively investigated by law enforcement and we are cooperating with law enforcement to bring to justice those involved.”

“As African-American business owners, it has been our goal to invest in our community by bringing jobs, quality dining, and a positive experience to the greater Atlanta area; we hope that you know and understand that the acts of violence that occurred yesterday evening do not, in any way, serve as a reflection of OLG or its values,” the message continues.

Burress ended by letting her followers know, “We appreciate all of the love and prayers that have come our way and we encourage anyone with any information regarding any aspects of the events that occurred to please reach out to law enforcement as soon as possible.”

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, on Valentine’s Day night, while several people were celebrating the holiday with a night out, a man came into the OLG location in East Point targeting another man. After firing multiple shots, the man also hit two bystanders who were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“We were waiting for our spot at the Juicy Crab and we were waiting outside actually at that bench right there,” witness Brynae Kinsey told CBS 46. “We heard two gunshots and I seen somebody run out that door, and I ran…I just heard her scream ‘ahhh,’ and then I heard two pops. Pop, pop. I just wondered what was going through his head for him to pop off like that.””

