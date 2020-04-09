Rapper Cardi B and fashion brand Fashion Nova have teamed up to provide financial relief for fans during the coronavirus pandemic.

In total, the team will donate $1 million to people in financial need. For the next 41 days, until May 20, $1,000 will be given away every hour. This is not the first time that the “Bodak Yellow” rapper and brand have worked together. Previously, they created multiple sold-out capsule collections, officially launching the Bronx rapper’s career as a player in the urban fashion space.

Using the hashtag #FashionNovaCares, the GRAMMY award-winning rapper uploaded a video to Instagram, detailing the reasoning behind the giveaway and how to enter to obtain the funds. According to Cardi, since the pandemic has reached a feverish high, her direct message inbox is filled with fans asking for help. There had to be a solution.

“People are struggling to pay rent, buy food, medicine and other essentials for themselves and their families. We all feel compassion and concern for those affected by the Coronavirus,” says Richard Saghian, Founder and CEO of Fashion Nova in an official statement.

He continues, “Fashion Nova Cares with Cardi B will provide people with necessary relief to help them get through this crisis. As a community-driven brand, we are inspired by the kindness and generosity of others and we wanted to do our part to help those in need.”

Cardi is adamant about ensuring the $1,000 gifts are awarded to those who really need it.

During the video, she jokingly says “make sure your Instagram is open ‘cuz I’m gonna make sure that you do need it.” She continues “don’t be lying so you can lend your f*cking boyfriend some money.”

The rapper doubles down on her personal inspection of applicants in the video’s caption:

“Tell us how the $1,000 can help you during these times. We’ll be reading your submissions and selecting stories every day so enter now by visiting www.FashionNova.com/Cares. Also PLEASE make sure that your Instagram is public, because I will also personally be looking thru these submitted pages.”

Throughout the outbreak of COVID-19, Cardi B has kept fans informed, and entertained with videos discussing the pandemic, politics and more. One of her rants on the coronavirus pandemic was mixed into an official song by Dj iMarkkkeys. The track which features Cardi B shrieking “Coronavirus” quickly gained popularity and sales.

Cardi joins the scores of celebrities doing their part to support fans during these trying times. Click here for details on how to enter the contest.